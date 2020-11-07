The story of the day, though, was how yet again Nebraska was its own worst enemy.

Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 12-of-27 passes for 125 yards and an interception while rushing for a game-high 102 yards on 13 carries. He was eventually replaced by redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey, who didn’t fare much better, going 12-of-16 passing for 96 yards and a pick with 49 yards on the ground.

Nebraska racked up 442 yards of total offense in the loss, but it also was flagged nine times, turned the ball over twice, and managed just one touchdown in seven trips inside Northwestern’s 25-yard line.

Costly penalties, turnovers, and failed red zone opportunities mounted up to a hill too steep for NU to climb, as it was outscored 14-0 in the second half to fall to 0-2 on the season.

In a game that Nebraska arguably had to win to keep pace in the Big Ten West standings, it once again found one way after another to give away a win in Saturday’s 21-13 loss at Northwestern.

Penalties set Nebraska’s offense set itself back with numerous penalties during the first quarter. That helped Northwestern jump out to a 7-0 lead on a 41-yard touchdown run by Jake Anderson on its opening series.

The Wildcats had a chance to add to their lead late in the first, but a 42-yard field goal attempt by Charlie Kuhbander pushed wide ride with 2:02 left in the quarter.

The Huskers finally got on the board early in the second quarter after converting consecutive fourth-and-one plays on Adrian Martinez runs but settling for a 38-yard field goal by Connor Culp. NU ran 14 plays for 53 yards on the drive and did not commit a penalty after being flagged four times on its first two possessions.

The defense then came up with its first big play of the day when Myles Farmer hauled in an interception off a deflected Peyton Ramsey pass. Martinez connected with Marcus Fleming for a 28-yard pass to move deep into Wildcat territory on the very next play.

But once again, Nebraska could only come away with three points, as Culp knocked one in from 36 yards out to make it 7-6 with 8:54 left in the half.

Following a quick three-and-out by Northwestern, the Huskers had another chance to take the lead after once again marching deep into NW territory. The offense failed to convert, and Culp sliced a 38-yard field goal try with 4:13 remaining.

Nebraska’s defense again provided a spark when the team needed it, though, as Farmer jumped a Ramsey pass along the sideline and took it 37 yards down to the Wildcat 3-yard line. On the ensuing play, Mills powered his way into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown, making it 13-7 going into halftime.

After allowing Northwestern to march 80 yards on seven plays on its opening touchdown drive, the Husker defense held the Wildcats to zero points and a total of 54 yards over its next six possessions and 24 plays of the first half.

As positively as the first half ended for Nebraska, Northwestern wasted no time reclaiming the momentum and the lead by putting together a 10-play, 61-yard touchdown drive to open the third quarter. Ramsey capped it off with a one-yard scoring pass to John Raine.

Nebraska was on its way to answering and drove from its 8-yard line to the Northwestern 28, but Martinez was intercepted in the end zone by Brandon Joseph to end the threat.

McCaffrey took over at quarterback on NU’s ensuing drive, but it ended in another punt. Northwestern capitalized with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Ramsey to Riley Lees to push the lead up to 21-13 with 9:53 left.

Two defensive pass interference penalties helped set up Nebraska on its next drive with a first-and-goal from the Northwestern 2-yard line. But McCaffrey’s pass was batted at the line and fell into the hands of Chris Bergin for another critical interception.

Northwestern milked the game clock down to 2:14 before punting it back to NU, and head coach Scott Frost opted to stick with McCaffrey for the final drive.

McCaffrey led the Huskers all the way down to the Wildcat 14, but a last-second pass to Wan’Dale Robinson in the end zone fell incomplete to seal the loss.

Nebraska is scheduled to return to action next week for its home opener against Penn State, with kickoff set for 11 a.m. CT.