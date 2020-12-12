HuskerOnline

Nebraska will try to make it two in a row on Saturday when Minnesota comes to town for Saturday's 11 am match-up. The Gophers will be down over 20 players due to COVID-19, as they've sat out the last two games against Wisconsin and Northwestern. Here are today's keys to victory for the Huskers against the Gophers. NU enters today's match-up as a 10.5 point favorite over Minnesota.



Scott Frost and PJ Fleck have split their first two meetings in 2018 and 2019. (USA Today)

KEYS TO VICTORY: Minnesota at Nebraska

KEY 1: Jump on the Gophers early Minnesota hasn't played in a football game since Nov. 20. The Gophers were shut down for nearly two weeks. Nebraska needs to come out of the gates swinging. If Scott Frost wins the toss, he should actually put his defense on the field first. You have to think Minnesota's offense will be a little rusty early. KEY 2: Don't let Ibriham get going early In just five games Minnesota running back Mo Ibriham has rushed for 820 yards. To say it bluntly, he is their offense. He's had 23 runs of 10+ yards and he's converted 55 of their 71 rushing first downs on the seasons - that's an averaged of 11 rushing first downs per game. The Gophers will try to use him to slow this game down and grind things out. He's also made 27 tacklers miss on the season, and has just one fumble. KEY 3: Find explosive plays on offense Minnesota's defense has struggled this year. They lost a lot of players from a year ago, and teams like Michigan and Maryland really hurt the Gophers with big plays on offense. The Huskers need to attack the Gophers and find big plays to set the early tone.

KEY 4: Match Minneosta's physicality on the offensive line Besides Ibriham, the real strength of Minnesota has been their offensive line. Blaise Andries, John Michael Schmitz and Sam Schlueter have played at a high level this season. Tight-end Ko Kieft has also been an outstanding run blocker. NU's front seven needs to match the physicality early of the Gophers offensive line. KEY 5: Want it more It's Dec. 12 and we are playing Big Ten football in Lincoln. Nebraska has to come out of the gates and really want this today. They cannot think it's just going to happen. Minnesota might be short-handed today, but they aren't just going to hand a win to the Huskers.

EXPERT TAKE: Minnesota at Nebraska

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher Minnesota will come out slow and Nebraska will jump on them early. The Gophers will be able to catch their stride late, but it won't be enough. The Huskers should pull away with their second win in a row. Nebraska 38, Minnesota 23 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer Nebraska once again has an opportunity to win back-to-back games for the first time since beating Northern Illinois and Illinois on Sept. 14-21. 2019. Unlike earlier this year against Illinois, I see the Huskers capitalizing on their chance today. Look for Adrian Martinez to continue his impressive turnaround and the Huskers to pick up win No. 3. Nebraska 42, Minnesota 28 ############################## Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst When you hear Minnesota could be without as many as 20 players for today’s game against Nebraska it makes you think the Huskers should win by a large margin. However, without knowing exactly who the Gophers will be missing, I just have a feeling this game will be closer than some think it will be. Offensively, I believe the run game along with good field position will be a big key for the Huskers to get a win. If the Blackshirts can create a timely turnover or two and limit the big play NU should notch another win. Nebraska 30, Minnesota 24 ############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone We have come a long way from when these two teams played last season. With so many of the Minnesota players being affected by covid, combined with the Gophers being off for two weeks it's hard to predict how they will be play. I expect NU and Martinez to have big days until the weather turns ugly. Nebraska 38, Minnesota 20 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director It's a classic case of who wants it more? We know Nebraska wants to play as many games as possible. Minnesota? That's to be determined between opt outs and an outbreak of COVID-19 cases it will be interesting to see how motivated the Gophers are. The Huskers still have visions of playing a bowl game but need to take care of business to do so. Nebraska 34, Minnesota 24

HuskerOnline Week 8 Score Predictions Week 8 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Nate Clouse Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Minn. at Nebraska 38-23 Nebraska 42-28 Nebraska 30-24 Nebraska 38-20 Nebraska 34-24 Nebraska Wisc. at Iowa 27-23 Iowa 27-21 Iowa 28-24 Iowa 24-13 Iowa 21-17 Iowa MSU at PSU 37-20 PSU 31-13 PSU 30-17 PSU 31-17 PSU 24-14 PSU Illinois at NW 31-23 NW 21-13 NW 35-17 NW 31-17 NW 31-17 NW UNC at Miami 38-27 Miami 27-20 Miami 35-34 Miami 37-30 UNC 35-31 UNC USC at UCLA 34-27 USC 30-26 USC 35-28 USC 34-27 UCLA 30-27 UCLA