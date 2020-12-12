Here is a full rundown of what head coach Scott Frost and his players had to say following Nebraska’s 24-17 loss to Minnesota on Saturday…

***Frost said he didn’t think Nebraska was “flat” to start the game, “we didn’t just execute very well.” He thought the defense played well enough to win, but the offense didn’t make nearly enough plays.

***Frost said, “I hate to even say this, but we had our best week of practice this week, maybe since I’ve been at Nebraska.”

But when NU fell behind after all of the early mistakes, it was just too much to overcome.

***Frost said the decision to throw three times in the final 37 seconds against the wind at the end of the third quarter was something they talked about before the drive. He said it wasn’t that windy on the field, “so we just called our stuff.”

***Frost said: “A lot of things didn’t go well for us today. We’ve got to play better.”

***Frost said not all of the 29 pass attempts were exclusively passing plays, as some were RPOs where the quarterback has the option to run or pass based on the defense.

***Frost said Adrian Martinez was not limited due to injury, but he was still dealing with the shoulder injury he suffered last week. He said Martinez practiced well all week.

***Frost said in hindsight he might have called one drive (likely the last series of the third quarter) differently.

***Frost said he didn’t get much explanation from the refs on Cam Taylor-Britt’s targeting ejection. "It just seems like those things work against quite a bit for some reason."

***Frost said Dedrick Mills was “close to full strength” coming back off his injury, but “I’m not sure we’d want to leave him in there the whole game.”

***Frost said punter William Przystup was “not available, out” today but didn’t give any further details.

***Frost said he likes what NU has done with calling the passing game, but they’ve just missed on too many opportunities. He said part of that was playing with a lot of young guys.

"I loved our game plan going in and thought we had some guys open,” Frost said. “It's just got to be consistency. You've got to hit the majority of them, and you've got to protect."

***Frost on NU’s mentality following the loss: "The kids will stay in it. This team’s together. I’m not worried about that. I’m just worried about getting wins at this point."