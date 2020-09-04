HuskerOnline - Mikai Gbayor commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

Nebraska landed a verbal commitment from a defensive playmaker in New Jersey linebacker Mikai Gbayor. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Gbayor chose the Huskers over other finalist such as Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, and West Virginia. The talented linebacker had a total of 22 offers to his name. With his decision, Gbayor becomes the 18th known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Gbayor means for the Huskers.

2021 New Jersey linebacker Mikai Gbayor announced his commitment to Nebraska on Friday evening. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. You've got to tip your hat to the job Nebraska outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson and inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud did in recruiting Mikai Gbayor. Dawson, the primary New Jersey recruiter for NU, had been able to develop a relationship with Gbayor that dates back several years now, which certainly played a large role in his decision to play for the Huskers. 2. Due to the relationship Dawson had been able to develop with Gbayor, the talented linebacker decided to take an unofficial visit to Lincoln about a week ago on his own dime. Even though he was unable to meet with the coaches in person or tour the football facilities, Gbayor was able to get a good feel for what campus and the city of Lincoln are like. That's a big deal, as you know, that his commitment is based on something more tangible than just thinking he'd like to spend his college career in Lincoln based on the conversations he's had with the staff and the pictures and videos he's seen of campus. 3. It's nice to see the Huskers get another talented prospect out of the talent rich state of New Jersey. Given his connections to the state, Dawson helped spearhead the effort to land four-star running back Rahmir Johnson in the 2019 class. NU was unable to sign anyone from New Jersey in the 2020 class after Dawson had briefly left to coach for the New York Giants. With Dawson back on the Huskers' staff, he's again produced a commitment from the Garden State and should continue to have success there down the road.

4. The commitment of Gbayor helps to fulfill NU's need at the inside linebacker position in the 2021 recruiting class. The nice thing about the commitments the Huskers have added at the position is that they could all conceivably play inside or outside if need be. Additionally, given the news that 2020 inside linebacker signee Keyshawn Greene has entered the transfer portal, adding a player like Gbayor to the 2021 class became even more crucial. 5. At 6-foot-2, 220-pounds, Gbayor already has the size NU is looking for at the position. He plays a physical style of football and is someone I'd consider to be a heavy hitter in the run game, which is always a priority when looking for an inside linebacker. 6. As good as Gbayor looks while playing in the box against the run, he also shows excellent speed and the ability to cover out in the flats. He plays the game at full speed and seems to have terrific instincts as far as reading and reacting to the play as it develops. 7. Gbayor was a highly recruited prospect that had some really big offers, especially from the Big Ten and SEC conferences. His recruitment seems to have come down between the Huskers and Michigan State which has recruited linebackers at a high level over the last several years. Anytime you can snag a player that some of the best teams in the Big Ten and SEC coveted it's a big deal. Perhaps most importantly, Gbayor's commitment to Nebraska helps the Huskers keep up some great momentum on the recruiting front as they've now added five commitments since August 16.

8. 2021 Nebraska commit breakdown

9. 2021 commits by position

1 - Quarterback 1 - Running back 3 - Wide receiver 2 - Tight end 3 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 1 - Outside linebacker 3 - Inside linebacker 2 - Safety 2 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?