Midseason Review: Superlatives for Nebraska's offense and special teams

In this special bye week edition of The Nebraska Football Show, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik take a look at what they've seen from Nebraska's offense and special teams through six games.

They first trade superlatives for the offense, from biggest surprise and disappointment, to players to watch down the stretch of the season and finish with a discussion about Marcus Satterfield's performance coordinating the offense so far. The two close the show discussing the special team struggles, what to make of Ed Foley's unit through six games, while maintaining praise for Brian Buschini.

