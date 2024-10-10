Midseason Review: Superlatives for Nebraska's offense and special teams

in other news
Compliment Sandwich: Addressing two issues, praising one at season midpoint
We dish out a Compliment Sandwich by discussing two issues NU has to fix and one massive positive for the Huskers.
Recruiting Blitz: Reaction to new 2026 commit, visit weekend recap
Recruiting Blitz podcast reacting to Nebraska's latest commitment & the Huskers' visit weekend for the win over Rutgers
Teams to watch for five-star Jackson Cantwell
Rivals' Greg Smith reports on the top teams in contention for five-star OT Jackson Cantwell.
Syncere Safeeullah no longer with Nebraska football program
Redshirt freshman cornerback Syncere Safeeullah is no longer with the Nebraska football program.
Rhule on redshirting: "I believe in the old-school process"
Matt Rhule focuses on developing young players when it comes to the redshirting process.
in other news
Compliment Sandwich: Addressing two issues, praising one at season midpoint
We dish out a Compliment Sandwich by discussing two issues NU has to fix and one massive positive for the Huskers.
Recruiting Blitz: Reaction to new 2026 commit, visit weekend recap
Recruiting Blitz podcast reacting to Nebraska's latest commitment & the Huskers' visit weekend for the win over Rutgers
Teams to watch for five-star Jackson Cantwell
Rivals' Greg Smith reports on the top teams in contention for five-star OT Jackson Cantwell.
In this special bye week edition of The Nebraska Football Show, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik take a look at what they've seen from Nebraska's offense and special teams through six games.
They first trade superlatives for the offense, from biggest surprise and disappointment, to players to watch down the stretch of the season and finish with a discussion about Marcus Satterfield's performance coordinating the offense so far. The two close the show discussing the special team struggles, what to make of Ed Foley's unit through six games, while maintaining praise for Brian Buschini.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel