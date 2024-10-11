Midseason Review: Superlatives for Nebraska's defense through six games

In the second part of a special midseason review edition of The Nebraska Football Show, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik break down what they've seen from Tony White's defense through six games and offer some superlatives for the unit.
From biggest surprise, to most improved, to player/unit with something left to prove the rest of the season, tune in to hear Tim and Steve's thoughts on the Blackshirts and what expectations should be for the back half of the schedule, with a loaded schedule ahead.
