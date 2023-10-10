Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.
We are exactliy halfway through the Nebraska football season and the first fall of the Matt Rhule Era.
Since we're in the middle of the bye week, and since the Huskers are getting some rest and await Northwestern's arrival in Lincoln on Oct. 21, it's a good time to take a look back at the first six weeks of the fall.
We will have more end-of-season awards to dish out at the conclusion of the year. For now, though, let's hand out three make-believe trophies from the season's first half with three midseason awards:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.