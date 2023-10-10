We are exactliy halfway through the Nebraska football season and the first fall of the Matt Rhule Era.

Since we're in the middle of the bye week, and since the Huskers are getting some rest and await Northwestern's arrival in Lincoln on Oct. 21, it's a good time to take a look back at the first six weeks of the fall.

We will have more end-of-season awards to dish out at the conclusion of the year. For now, though, let's hand out three make-believe trophies from the season's first half with three midseason awards: