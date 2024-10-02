Mid-South Spotlight: Quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall

The high school football season is nearing its mid-point, meaning prospects across the country have hit the recruiting radar thanks to strong performances. Rivals.com national analyst Marshall Levenson looks at four quarterbacks that are emerging across the Southeast. THIS SERIES: Four Midwest quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall | Southeast quarterbacks

Owasso is one of the top teams in the state of Oklahoma and the group is led by a sophomore putting up great numbers to start his career. Frankenfield has completed 82-percent of his passes for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns. There have not been offers extended yet, but a number of programs have been monitoring Frankenfield, including Oklahoma State, SMU, Tulsa and Kansas State. Being the trigger man of what is shaping up to be a power in the state, Frankenfield is going to have plenty of eyes focused on him in no time.

Hoyt has been on the radar since his freshman season, but there was no real position attached to his future. He got snaps at quarterback, running back and wide receiver last year, however he had more rushing and receiving yards than passing. This season, he has focused on operating in the pocket as the full-time starter. He has the Rangers off to a 5-0 start behind an impressive 1,166 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 67-percent of his passes. He has also added 370 yards and another seven scores with his feet. With 20 total offers to his name already, it will be intriguing to see how many pursue the sophomore at the quarterback position moving forward.

There are only a handful of 2028 quarterback prospects around the country to have earned an offer to this point. Schad was thrust into the starting role following a season-ending injury to starter, three-star New Mexico State commit Jax Brown. He entered the fold and has operated his offense to a near perfect level, racking up 1,368 yards and 18 touchdowns to five interceptions. Through five games, he is averaging a 74-percent completion rate. Houston and North Texas have extended offers while programs such as Texas and SMU have hosted him on game visits already this season. He is the only 2028 quarterback prospect in the Mid-South with multiple offers.