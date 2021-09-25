Michigan State postgame nuggets

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Here are some quick notes to pass along from Nebraska’s postgame press conference following Saturday’s 23-20 overtime loss to No. 20 Michigan State…

***On the punt return for a touchdown, head coach Scott Frost said the kick was supposed to go to the right side of the field. Instead, it went to the left, which Frost guessed was about 40 yards off its designed target.

***Frost said he had a “spirited talk” with his team in the locker room after the game. He told his players not to hang their heads and that they were still a good team. But he added, “the little things need to change.” He again used the “same movie” analogy and said the Huskers have “got to change the record.”

***Frost said Nebraska’s offensive line works on procedural discipline and knowing the snap count every day in practice, with offensive line coach Greg Austin yelling “move” and the defensive flinching to try and make the o-line jump.

He said he wasn’t sure what more the staff could do to try and fix those false starts, which again were a major problem on Saturday night.

“They've got to their job,” Frost said of the offensive line. “We’ve got to punt the ball. Those mistakes cost us the game.”

***Frost said there were “a ton of guys that battled their butts off” in the loss, “but this team has to change the record… I can’t go out and stay set for them.

“I’m sick of it. They’re sick of it,” Frost said. “We’ve got to be able to count on guys to do their job.”

***Frost said NU’s defense was playing really well this season, and they played well enough to win on Saturday.

“We didn’t have any business losing that game,” he said.

***On the first play of overtime, Frost said Levi Falck was open down the seam for a potential touchdown, and Omar Manning was also available for a big gain, but Adrian Martinez didn’t throw it to them.

Frost said Martinez missed another throw on second down, and they called a play on third down that they had worked on all week just for that situation but didn’t execute.

***Frost said the only way Nebraska would be able to figure out all of its problems would be if the players got “on guys to get stuff done.”

***Frost was clearly upset about the special teams errors, and not just the botched punt at the end of the game. He said they let way too many punts hit the ground and bounce up the field, costing NU valuable “hidden yardage” that “you can’t get back.”

***Frost said they wanted to try and score on the last drive of regulation, but after Martinez was sacked, he decided that “more bad things could happen than good at that point” and ran out the clock.

***Frost said all of his players were “sick of it” and had done so much work to improve this year. He said the Huskers were a way better team than when they first started, “but we have to get the pilot light lit and win some of these games.”

***Frost said Zavier Betts was not available to play in the second have due to an injury.

***While Frost was hard on Martinez for some mistakes, he also said the quarterback was “one of the best players I’ve been around and one of the best players in the country.” Frost said Martinez “did enough tonight for us to win… It’s a crying shame.”