Michigan State expert gives his take and prediction on Saturday's game

To get some more insight on MSU, we caught up with Spartan Nation's Hondo Carpenter to get his thoughts and prediction on Saturday's game in East Lansing.

It's hard to believe this will be Nebraska's first trip to East Lansing since 2014 and the first meeting since 2018.

"It's been way too long. That's not good, in my opinion, you want these teams playing a lot."

How high is the fan base after the 3-0 start and the impressive win at Miami this past Saturday?

"The people around it are pretty jacked up, as Mel Tucker's brought an SEC approach to Michigan State. Believe it or not, the players are not as jacked. He's just kept telling them, 'This is what you should expect to be doing at Michigan State.' This is a business, so he gave them 24 hours but told them, 'The moment you walk in the building on Sunday for treatment, it's going to be back to normal.'

"One thing that has been amazing to me is I don't think there's a team in the country that's gotten more players off of the transfer portal, and they were looking for specific guys. They took a lot of criticism from coaches around the country who made fun of them. They were looking for guys like Kenneth Walker, their running back from Wake Forest. This is a guy that they had watched and even wanted to recruit when they were at Colorado. They loved his straight-ahead speed. He's a lot like a lot of Nebraska backs, and they loved him and he wasn't happy at Wake Forest, so boom, they jumped on him and brought him here. Mark Dantonio really hurt this program.

"We had announced the year before that Dantonio's intention was to retire after the signing date. We were being told to try to force Michigan State's hand to hire Mike Tressel and the athletic director at the time, Bill Beekman, was not going to let that happen. Then when word got out that he had already hired a search firm to help them find Dantonio's successor, basically a day before signing day, Dantonio up and quit.

"Tucker comes in, he had no chance to recruit, and because of COVID, there was no spring. Last year was a throwaway season, they got no chances until fall practice to introduce a new system, no recruits of their own. They still somehow managed to beat Michigan, which was a good year. Coming into this year, this is year one, people didn't know what to think. So many transfers, along with he invited a lot of guys to leave the program, which is an SEC type of trait. They came in and they have looked exceptionally well-coached, and the coaching has been outstanding and they've gotten guys to perform at a very high level. I think outside people are very pleased. Inside, they're taking a real business approach. It's pretty fascinating to watch."

The Spartan offense also appears to be very impressive in just about every aspect. Break down what you have seen? It's more than just Kenneth Walker and Payton Thorne.

"They've got three legitimate NFL wide receivers, Tre Mosley and Jalen Nailer are the other ones. Then there are some guys who could develop into it. They've got a lot of talent on offense. Mel Tucker knew that his team was going to need to score points to win, and unlike Dantonio, who wanted to win a 3-0 battle, Mel Tucker wants to come in and he wants to be balanced.

"One thing that they have done that I think Mel Tucker deserves a lot of respect for is there are some things that he likes to do, he can't right now, he doesn't have those players. A lot of coaches are really arrogant. A lot of coaches are, 'Nope, this is my system,' and they've adjusted their system to the personnel that they have. Had they not done that, I think they would be sitting here today 1-2. But the fact that they were able to do it and they made some adjustments have been a big credit to them."