Michigan at Nebraska: Keys to victory, HOL score predictions

Can Scott Frost get his first win over a ranked opponent at Nebraska today? Undefeated Michigan (5-0) comes into Lincoln to take on the Huskers (3-3) who are fresh off the best performance they have arguably had under Frost, as the Big Red took down Northwestern 56-7 last week. As we get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to a Nebraska victory vs. the Wolverines. Michigan is currently a 3.5 point favorite over the Huskers. Tonight's game is set for a 6:30 pm kickoff on ABC.

Nebraska's last game with Michigan took play in 2018. (Associated Press)

KEYS TO VICTORY: Michigan at Nebraska

KEY 1: Execution in the run game/option A big part of this game for Nebraska is their running game. Can the Huskers execute in this area, particularly the options game? If NU can find something with their run game, this is how you get Michigan's talented defense off-balanced. They have never seen a QB like Martinez either, or an offense with the number of weapons the Huskers have. KEY 2: Put McNamara in tough passing downs Michigan Cade McNamara is not built to be good in obvious passing downs. He's not built either to take hits. Rutgers got after him pretty good and it really limited his ability to throw for a good part of that game. NU needs to win on early run downs to make McNamara be the guy who beats him. KEY 3: Special teams On paper, the most significant advantage the Wolverines have in this game is on special teams. They are better than Nebraska on paper in nearly every phase of this game. I'm not saying NU has to win the special teams phase on Saturday, but they can't let it decide the game either. KEY 4: Get some 'wow' moments from Martinez The best player for either team on offense in this football game is Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez. In order to win this game today, the Big Red needs to get a couple of "wow" moments from him where he makes plays when they aren't there. That could ultimately be the difference. KEY 5: Make Memorial Stadium matter Nebraska fans took the lid off Memorial Stadium last week. I think many of us forgot how special it can be at night. The Huskers need to come out swinging early in this game. They need to make 87,000 Big Red fans matter. I truly believe this could be one of the biggest x-factors on Saturday. Husker fans so badly want this, and if this team plays at a high-level the crowd will be a factor.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzVISHpSZnBmSjJjZFZjdmNnS0lEUjE/c2k9UlBVdFlUMWtSLWFm aVd4MmpQZ3RkZ2RsX2JyYW5jaD0xIiB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIy MzIiIGZyYW1lQm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW49IiIgYWxsb3c9 ImF1dG9wbGF5OyBjbGlwYm9hcmQtd3JpdGU7IGVuY3J5cHRlZC1tZWRpYTsg ZnVsbHNjcmVlbjsgcGljdHVyZS1pbi1waWN0dXJlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJy PgoK

EXPERT TAKE: Michigan at Nebraska

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher Is picking a team that is a 3.5 point underdog to win really a major upset? I don't think so. I really like this match-up for Nebraska. Erik Chinander has always done well against pro-style offenses that don't have mobile quarterbacks. The Wolverines have also not seen a quarterback or an offense anywhere close to Nebraska's. The big edge Michigan has in this game is on special teams, but I think being at home is a bigger advantage for the Huskers. I'll take NU in a game that goes down to the final possession. Nebraska 27, Michigan 24 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer Nebraska has a golden opportunity to take a monumental step forward as a program, and this is a game that - on paper - the Huskers can win. However, this is also the type of stage where NU has fallen apart time and again over the past three years. I like the way Nebraska matches up with Michigan, but until the Huskers can take advantage of a chance like this, I’ll have my doubts that they can actually do it. Michigan 28, Nebraska 26 ############################## Jim Rose - 1110 KFAB Radio Sports Director This is a classic “helmet” game featuring two great brands from the TV era. Both defenses are for real featuring B1G Def PoY candidates in Hutchinson and Reimer. This game will hinge on one blown assignment in the 4th Q. Should be great Theatre. Nebraska 24, Michigan 20 ############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone Looking forward to a crowd that should be as loud and filled with energy as Miami 2014. Hopefully, Nebraska can have finishing drive success again this week. If the Blackshirts can contain Michigan's run game like Rutgers and Wisconsin did the Huskers should win this outright. Michigan 24, Nebraska 20 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director Erik Chinander says "pressure is a privilege" and there is so much truth to that. Pressure is the key to this game. In a football sense, which team can provide pressure up front to stop the run to force the opponent to pass. Then, which team can pressure the quarterback. Michigan has sure-bet NFL talent Aiden Hutchinson leading the way while Michigan's QB has yet to throw an interception or get sacked. In a big picture sense, which teams handles the pressure of a huge game with conference--and for Michigan--national championship playoff implications. It's time for Nebraska to get a signature win and it comes Saturday night. Nebraska 23, Michigan 20

HuskerOnline Week Six Score Predictions Week 6 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Jim Rose Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Mich. at Neb. 27-24 Neb. 28-26 Mich. 24-20 Neb. 24-20 Mich. 23-20 Neb. PSU at Iowa 23-20 PSU 24-21 Iowa 20-17 PSU 17-14 PSU 20-17 Iowa Wisc. at Ill. 17-3 Wisc. 20-10 Wisc. 28-14 Wisc. 30-24 Wisc. 21-10 Wisc. MSU at Rutgers 30-27 MSU 30-27 Rut. 31-20 MSU 24-23 Rut. 27-24 Rut. BSU at BYU 38-27 BYU 41-31 BYU 35-28 BYU 38-23 BYU 31-24 BYU N.D. at Va. Tech 34-30 ND 34-23 ND 28-21 ND 31-27 V. Tech 20-17 V. Tech