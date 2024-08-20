- WR
Matt Rhule tabbed two assistants with making sure Nebraska is better at ball security and takeaways.
Matt Rhule said the careers – or "journeys" – of Dylan Raiola and Daniel Kaelin are not linked. He's wrong.
Matt Rhule recaps Saturday's second scrimmage, updates timeline on announcing the starting QB and praises Danny Kaelin.
Matt Rhule likes the idea of Marques Buford Jr. starting the 2024 campaign at corner.
Nebraska's improving pass rush is giving the offensive line plenty of opportunities to get better.
