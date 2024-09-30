PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMk5KMldUSjdHJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIyTkoyV1RKN0cnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SMk5KMldUSjdHJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Micah Mazzccua: Matt Rhule updates status of Nebraska's top offensive guard

Nebraska football offensive guard Micah Mazzccua
Nebraska football offensive guard Micah Mazzccua (Zack Carpenter/Inside Nebraska)
Zack Carpenter • InsideNebraska
Publisher
@Zack_Carp
Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.

Micah Mazzccua, the top offensive guard on the Nebraska football team, has been one of the most discussed players among the Husker fan base over the last two weeks and especially the last 72 hours.

Inside Nebraska reported on Friday morning that Mazzccua was at Eppley Airfield in Omaha – away from the team, which was in the midst of flying to West Lafayette for Saturday's game at Purdue – and that he boarded a flight to San Francisco.

Rhule was brief in discussing Mazzccua – who is viewed as the team's top NFL Draft prospect on the Huskers' offensive line – during Saturday's postgame press conference following the Huskers' 28-10 road win over the Boilermakers.

"He's not off the team, but he's not here today. ... I'll talk to you about it on Monday," Rhule said of Mazzccua, a two-time transfer who arrived at Nebraska after having started a combined 21 games across the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Baylor and Florida, respectively.

Rhule met with the media for his regular Monday game week presser – as the Huskers gear up for their Homecoming game on Saturday (3 p.m. CT) against Rutgers – and provided some more details on Mazzccua's status with the team.

Advertisement

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3JDMHdBcXYtYTNBP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

"Micah was suspended last game (against Purdue), he's reinstituted this week," Rhule said. "It was kind of the middle of the week (last week) that that happened, so it wasn't something we anticipated. I met with you guys (the media), and I wasn't anticipating that, to be quite honest with you."

Rhule was then asked for additional clarity on Mazzccua and if the 6-foot-5, 325-pound fifth-year senior is "ready to roll" and be "put back in the lineup."

"No, I wouldn't put him – I wouldn't start him," Rhule said. "He was a backup before this happened. When he came out of the Colorado game, (Henry) Lutovsky was put ahead of him. I love Micah. I'm working with him to be the best he can be. You guys (the media) talk a lot about him, but he's a backup player for us."

Mazzccua had been under some heat, and his status with the team has come under question dating back to, at a minimum, the Huskers' Week 3 over Northern Iowa on September 14. Mazzccua did not appear in that game, even being listed as "OUT" on the team's official Availability Report.

Mazzccua, who had started at right guard in Weeks 1 and 2 against UTEP and Colorado, had still been listed as the starter at RG on the team's official two-deep roster going into the UNI game, but he was ultimately held out of the game as a non-injury scratch with Rhule deeming it a coaches decision.

He was then listed as the No. 2 at right guard behind new starter Lutovsky for the game against Illinois, although Mazzccua still played special teams as a lineman on the Huskers' field-goal kicking unit.

"He won't play this week," Rhule said on Monday going into the Friday night matchup with Illinois. "He's on the team, he's practicing with us. He's just working through some stuff right now. He's doing everything we asked him to do, but he won't be available."

There was then another twist two days later when Rhule changed his tune on the Mazzccua topic and said on Wednesday of that week that Mazzccua would indeed be available to play.

“Mazzccua will be dressed and ready, he just won’t start. He’ll be out there,” Rhule said on Wednesday, Sept. 18. “Lutovsky will start and Micah will be available. I probably said that in the wrong way on Monday (Sept. 16). He's (Mazzccua) dealing with some things right now. So, like I said, he's making some real progress. Practiced good today. So he'll be there. And if we need him, we'll go to him.”

Mazzccua then remained listed behind Lutovsky ahead of the Purdue game (on Monday, Sept. 23), and Husker coach Matt Rhule was extremely brief when asked about Mazzccua's status two days later during a Wednesday night interview with Huskers Radio Network.

"We'll see kind of where he's at," Rhule said of Mazzccua on the HRN Coaches Show.

Now, we have a better idea of where Mazzccua is at, and it looks pretty clear that Lutovsky will be the No. 1 guy at right guard moving forward.

"Henry is a guy we earmarked as a starter coming into the year," Rhule said prior to the Illinois game. "Obviously Micah and Justin (Evans) did a great job for us the first game and a half, but Henry's healthy now, so he's ready to go."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1FSakR2TXE3dEQwP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25lYnJhc2thLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9taWNhaC1tYXp6Y2N1YS1tYXR0LXJodWxlLXVwZGF0ZXMtc3Rh dHVzLW9mLW5lYnJhc2thLXMtdG9wLW9mZmVuc2l2ZS1ndWFyZCIsCiAgICBj c19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAg KGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVt ZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFn TmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9h ZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3 YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6 Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2Rl Lmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9z Y3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFy Y2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbmVi cmFza2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtaWNhaC1tYXp6Y2N1YS1tYXR0 LXJodWxlLXVwZGF0ZXMtc3RhdHVzLW9mLW5lYnJhc2thLXMtdG9wLW9mZmVu c2l2ZS1ndWFyZCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTIxJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9 MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoK Cg==