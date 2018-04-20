That ability to maintain a positive outlook throughout his recovery played a big part in the 6-foot, 195-pounder being able to come back this spring stronger and faster than he’s ever been in his life.

“It was the worst thing I ever did in my life,” McQuitty said. “I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy. It’s the worst thing, but it made me grow as a person and just see everything different in my life. I’m kind of happy I got hurt because I see a lot of things differently. I needed it.”

As if the pain and grind of the injury and rehabilitation process weren’t bad enough, McQuitty said the mental setback of seeing his Husker debut end before it even started was just as difficult to endure.

The former four-star wide receiver from Columbia, Mo., was going through a normal blocking drill when he ended up suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Nebraska wasn’t even halfway through fall camp last season when Jaevon McQuitty’s true freshman campaign came to a screeching halt.

With his knee now back to full strength, McQuitty said he’s immediately taken to Nebraska’s new offense under head coach Scott Frost and offensive coordinator/receivers coach Troy Walters.



Playing both on the perimeter and in the slot, McQuitty said it’s definitely been a lot to learn so far, but the teaching of his new coaches has sped up the process faster than he could’ve imagined.

He’s also relied heavily on the mentorship of senior wideout Stanley Morgan Jr., who McQuitty said has taken him under his wing this offseason and has pushed him to continuously improve.

“Stan’s been on me real hard just about getting open and being physical and just knowing the game,” McQuitty said. “I appreciate Stan. He’s really been on me hard.”

That drive and determination certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by his coaches, either.

“Jaevon has really turned a corner the last two practices in my mind,” Frost said on Tuesday. “Watching him, he’s starting to get it. He’s starting to understand and starting to play with some pace and detail in his work. I’ve seen more plays out of him the last couple days, so I’m excited about his development.”

It’s been a long time since McQuitty entered a season fully healthy, as he played through injury throughout his senior season at Battle High School in 2016.

He was still able to haul in 39 passes for 854 yards and 12 touchdowns to help lead Battle to a 14-1 record and reach the semifinals of the Missouri Class 5 playoffs. McQuitty earned first-team all-state honors for his efforts.

Saturday will mark his first Red-White Spring Game, as he sat out of last year’s scrimmage despite coming to Lincoln as an early-enrollee because he was still recovering from a lingering shoulder injury.

Even though it will be his first chance to finally step onto the Memorial Stadium stage, McQuitty isn’t focused on how many catches or yards he hopes to get in the Spring Game.

He said his biggest goal was to try and throw a key block that springs one of his teammates for a touchdown.

“I’m ready to play,” McQuitty said. “I just want my family to see me play. It’s been almost two years, so I just want my mom and my grandma and my dad to all see me play. I’m real anxious.”