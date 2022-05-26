McIntyre discusses offer from Nebraska

There has been a growing amount of optimism that Fremont (Neb.) Archbishop Bergan athlete Kade McIntyre could pick up an offer from Nebraska. The 6-foot-4 and 200-pound McIntyre could play several positions at the next level. The Huskers had only evaluated McIntyre to play offense until very recently which led to his offer from Nebraska.

“I talked to coach Ruud earlier this week,” McIntyre said. “He told me how interested Nebraska was in me and kind of a different eval than seeing me as a wide receiver because they have offered me as a linebacker now. “Today he got me on the phone and told me that he knew that they were a little late in the process and that the eval was messed up initially. Nebraska did a re-evaluation and determined they wanted to offer me as a linebacker.” Now the question becomes is the offer as an inside or outside linebacker? Coach Ruud is the inside linebackers coach, but it's likely that Fremont is his recruiting area as well. McIntyre said that Nebraska wants to get him in Lincoln soon to discuss where they could see him playing. “I am not sure if it’s inside or outside. Nebraska has asked me to come to Lincoln soon and I might get there next weekend so that coach Ruud can walk through things with me and show me where Nebraska sees me playing at.”

2023 LB recruit Kade McIntyre