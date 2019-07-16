News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-16 15:42:46 -0500') }} football Edit

MaxPreps Sophomore of the Year QB Dematrius Davis has NU a co-leader

Dykdcbe4aoo07apmwxdt
Dematrius Davis was the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year last season. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Mike Matya • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst

Houston (Texas) North Shore dual threat quarterback Dematrius Davis Jr. already has over 20 scholarship offer to choose from, but he has mostly been focusing on three prominent programs as of late....

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}