Max Anderson and Brice Matthews met expectations, and then some, for the Nebraska baseball team this season.

The two breakout stars have been the brightest spotlight during an up-and-down season for head coach Will Bolt's squad, earning multiple award nominations this year.

The latest recognition came on Tuesday as Anderson and Matthews were named First-Team All-Big Ten selections by the conference's head coaches. The Huskers had four total all-conference selections as outfielder Gabe Swansen earned a second-team bid, and pitcher Shay Schanaman was named a third-team honoree. Additionally, pitcher Corbin Hawkins was selected as the Huskers' winner of the Sportsmanship Award that honors one player from every team in the league.

Anderson, who earned his all-conference bid as a second baseman, was one of just two unanimous selections in the entire conference, alongside Michigan State's Brock Vradenburg. Anderson started in all of the Huskers' 53 games this year and finished the regular season with a .412 batting average, 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 69 RBI and 49 runs scored. He is one of only two players in the nation hitting at least .400 at the plate with 21-plus home runs and 65 or more RBI this season, and he is third nationally with 93 hits this season.

Anderson was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, was selected as a second-team all-conference member and earned multiple Freshman All-American honors in 2021. His numbers dipped a bit last season, but he bounced back in tremendous, record-setting fashion in 2023.

On the Husker program's single-season charts, Anderson is tied for the fifth-most home runs (21) and sixth-most extra-base hits (42). On Saturday, during Nebraska's win over Purdue in the regular season finale, the Omaha native became the first-ever Big Ten player to hit 15 home runs in a conference season with a traditional conference schedule.

The junior has also racked up a pair of national award nominations over the past four days. On Monday, he was named one of 25 semifinalists for USA Baseball's Golden Spikes Award, which names the top amateur baseball player in the nation. On Saturday, prior to setting that Big Ten record against the Boilermakers, Anderson was named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Tropphy, awarded annually to the top college baseball player in the country in conjunction with the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce.

Anderson and Matthews were each named one of 60 semifinalists for the honor, which is known as the most prestigious award in the sport.