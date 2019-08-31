Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said during his halftime interview on the Husker Sports Network that sophomore running back Maurice Washington will start the second half for the Huskers.

Washington did not see a snap in the first half against South Alabama, as he awaits a pending legal situation in California where he's scheduled to appear in court this week.

Frost would not go into any other details about Washington, as the Huskers had just 70 yards on 29 carries in the first half against South Alabama.

"We're not running the ball very well right now,'" Frost said.