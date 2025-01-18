Marquis Groves-Killebrew drops Nebraska commitment, returning to Arizona

Grives-Killebrew announced his commitment to Nebraska back on Jan. 9, just a few days removed from a weekend visit to Lincoln. He was the fourth defensive back commit for the Huskers out of the portal.

Nebraska has lost a transfer portal commitment as cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew has withdrawn from the portal and will return to Arizona, Rivals can confirm.

Groves-Killebrew played in nine games for the Wildcats this season, starting six at cornerback. He totaled 23 tackles and four passes deflected on the season, allowing just one touchdown in coverage. Playing in a talented Arizona secondary, he largely played outside cornerback when on the field, but earned snaps at safety and nickel as well.

He started his career at Texas A&M in 2022, earning the Aggie defense's Top Newcomer Award for his play in practice, but transferred after one season to be closer to home, heading to his birthplace of Louisville, Kentucky, to play for the Cardinals. After one season at Louisville, in which he appeared in four games, he transferred to Arizona, looking for more play time.

Groves-Killebrew was a four-star recruit out of high school in the 2022 class out of North Cobb (Ga.). As a senior he recorded 38 tackles and two interceptions. Across his final three seasons of high school he came down with six interceptions.

Having lost his commitment, Nebraska now holds three transfer portal defensive back commits in Jamir Conn (Southern Illinois), Andrew Marshall (Idaho) and Justyn Rhett (Georgia)

Conn spent the past two seasons at the FCS level with Southern Illinois, where he saw the field from day one and played in 23 career games while totaling 68 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and nine pass breakups with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Marshall spent the past two seasons at Idaho, where he played in 26 total games and recorded 72 tackles, eight pass breakups, 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Marshall, a former two-star recruit out of Eastvale (Calif.) Eleanor Roosevelt in the 2023 class, is coming off a sophomore campaign in 2024 where he earned a first-team All-Big Sky honor and established himself as one of the best players in the FCS. He started all 13 games in 2024 and had 50 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The 6-foot, 186-pounder was also one of the top return men in the FCS. Marshall brought back both a punt and kickoff for a touchdowns of 47 and 100 yards, respectively. He returned eight kickoffs for 327 yards and 14 punts for 150 yards.

Rhett is a 6-foot-1, 200-pounder who spent the past two seasons at Georgia. After redshirting and not playing in a game in 2023, Rhett played in two games in 2024 before entering the transfer portal. He recorded two tackles, one each against Clemson and Tennessee Tech.

Rhett, who has three seasons of eligibility remaining, was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman.

Nebraska now holds 15 total transfer portal commitments.