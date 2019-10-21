Running back Maurice Washington is not listed on the depth chart this week for Nebraska's game against Indiana on Saturday.

Rumors about Washington's status with the program began swirling over the weekend. Washington is still listed on the official Huskers.com roster.

Since playing 45 snaps at Colorado, Washington has averaged just 16.4 snaps per game over the last five weeks. He was suspended for the first half of the Northwestern game for showing up late to a team meeting according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

He continues to deal with off-the-field legal issues as well, as his latest court date this past week was moved to December.

Head coach Scott Frost said Washington's status going forward is unknown right now.

"He's not a part of the team right now," Frost said of Washington. "We don't see him being a part of our plans in the immediate future."

Washington did not practice last week or on Monday.

"There are certain team rules that are non-negotiable," Frost said. "All Husker players are expected to live up to certain standards."