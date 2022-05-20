Matthews' late-game heroics keep the Nebraska baseball season alive

Brice Matthews may have saved the Nebraska baseball season. The Huskers (22-30, 9-14 Big Ten) defeated Michigan State (24-29, 8-15 Big Ten) by a score of 6-3 on Friday night. The win kept Nebraska's postseason hopes alive, and there was no play greater than Matthews' three-run homer in the eighth that put the Huskers ahead for good.

A scoreless first inning gave way to fireworks in the second. Michigan State opened the scoring in the top half of the inning with a solo blast by Jack Frank. When Nebraska came to the plate in the bottom of the second, Colby Gomes sent a ball 433 feet to right center. His seventh home run of the season tied the game 1-1 with two innings in the books.

Husker starter Emmett Olson held the Spartans off the board in the top of the third and handed it off to Cam Chick and the Husker bats. Chick doubled to right-center field to start the home half of the third. Garrett Anglim reached after being hit by a pitch and Max Anderson delivered a high-hopping single over Michigan State third baseman Dillon Kark’s head. That scored both runners and gave Nebraska a 3-1 lead.

The Spartan counterpunch came from Trent Farquahr. He led off the fourth with a towering home run that landed deep in the right-field pavilion. The Huskers appeared poised to answer with their chance in the frame. Matthews began the inning with a single and Luke Jessen put one of his own through the right side.

After Jessen stole second, Nebraska had a pair of runners in scoring position but neither crossed home plate. Efry Cervantes and Chick each struck out while Anglim, the Huskers last hope, sent a weak grounder back to the pitcher to close the frame.

Both teams went down 1-2-3 in the fifth before the scoring resumed in the sixth. Michigan State got production from the bottom third of its order in a single from Peter Ahn. He advanced to second and, with two outs, Casey Mayes tripled to right center to bring Ahn home and tie the game 3-3.

The Huskers got a leadoff runner in the sixth but just like Chick’s leadoff walk in the first, Nebraska couldn’t capitalize. Olson returned to the mound in the seventh inning and, with Koty Frank warming in the bullpen, the sophomore showed no signs of slowing down. He worked his fourth clean inning of the evening to send it to the seventh-inning stretch.

The Huskers made a critical error on the base paths in the seventh. Anglim got on with a one-out single but cost Nebraska a chance at a run moments later. Griffin Everitt popped a pitch up in foul territory down the first base line. Anglim was well on his way to second by the time the ball was caught and it was an easy double play for the Spartans to end the inning.

Frank relieved Olson in the eighth and dispatched the first two Michigan State batters he faced in short order. Then things started to get dicey. Frank walked the next two in the lineup before tallying his first strikeout to avoid any damage.

Nebraska was in prime position to score the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth with Anderson, Gomes and Leighton Banjoff due up. Anderson grounded out before Gomes launched a ground-rule double to left and Banjoff walked.

Then Matthews stepped up to the plate with a chance to be the hero. The sophomore, who had already come up with multiple highlight defensive plays on the evening, delivered a monster shot to dead center field and gave Nebraska a 6-3 lead heading to the top of the ninth.

Frank did his job on the bump. The senior in his what could be his penultimate game at Haymarket Park struck out the final two Spartan batters to seal the deal. Nebraska ended the night tied with Northwestern for ninth place and a game back of Purdue in eighth. The Huskers have the tiebreaker on the Wildcats via a better record against common opponents.



