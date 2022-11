Trev Alberts led a 77-day, 11-week national coaching search from Sept. 11-Nov. 26 that was shrouded in mystery and speculation during the longest coaching search in Nebraska history. The ultimate result: Matt Rhule taking over the program as the Huskers' head coach.

How did Rhule get here?

Alberts peeled back the curtain on the coach search at Monday's press conference, going into details on the extensive search, including the timeline, turning point and analytics used to zero in on Rhule as the No. 1 candidate.