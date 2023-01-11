Matt Rhule’s first staff at Nebraska has officially been filled out.

The Huskers announced the hirings of three full-time assistants on Wednesday, including Garret McGuire, Bob Wager and Rob Dvoracek.

“I am proud to add three more outstanding football coaches to our Nebraska staff,” Rhule said. “Bob’s experience as a head coach will be invaluable for me, and Rob and Garret’s experience in the NFL will help our student-athletes as they chase their goals to play at the highest level. Each of the three coaches bring great energy to Nebraska and will fit our program very well. I am excited to have all our full-time assistants on board as we finish up the 2023 recruiting cycle and begin to work toward the start of spring practice.”

McGuire will be the receivers coach while Dvoracek will handle the linebackers. Both were on Rhule’s staff when he was the head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, whose season ended on Sunday. Wager, who will coach tight ends and assist with special teams, comes to Lincoln after a stellar career as a high school football coach and administrator in Texas.

McGuire, who will turn 24 years old in February, spent two seasons with the Panthers. He worked as a coaching assistant in 2021 and as an offensive assistant in 2022. McGuire is the son of Texas Tech head coach and former Rhule assistant, Joey McGuire. Garret played three seasons at Baylor (2017-20) as a backup quarterback and appeared in eight games over his career. Coaching Nebraska’s receivers will be McGuire’s first job in college football.

Dvoracek, 28, played under Rhule as a linebacker at Temple from 2012-14. After a knee injury forced him to end his playing career in 2013, Dvoracek became a student assistant for Rhule in 2014. Dvoracek has spent seven of the last nine seasons as a Rhule assistant, including three as a student assistant at Temple (2014-16), two as a defensive quality control coach at Baylor (2017-18) and two as a defensive assistant with the Panthers (2021-22). Dvoracek was also the defensive ends/outside linebackers coach at Lehigh from 2019-20.

Wager, 52, is originally from New York and attended Springfield College in Massachusetts. But he’s been a major figure in Texas high school football for a while now.

As a head coach, Wager went a combined 206-100 at Arlington Martin, where he’s been since 2006. Wager’s program never missed the playoffs in his 17 years there and won at least 10 games in eight seasons. He also served as the Texas High School Coaches Association’s senior director for his region of Texas, which was the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He was heavily involved with past Under Armour All-American games, too.

“Bob is not a native Texan, but he has coached his entire professional career down in Texas and he’s got about as good of relationships statewide as there is down here in our state,” said Randy Webb, a good friend of Wager.

With the additions of McGuire, Wager and Dvoracek, Rhule’s 10-man staff is now official.