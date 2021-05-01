A second former Nebraska offensive lineman heard his name called during Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Matt Farniok was selected by the Dallas Cowboys 238th overall pick in the 7th round. He followed o-line teammate Brenden Jaimes, who was taken by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round.

Farniok played in 39 games with 32 consecutive starts over the last four years, playing his first three seasons at right tackle before moving inside to right guard in 2020.

He joined Jaimes was one of just 12 Husker offensive linemen to start 30 or more consecutive games over the course of their careers.

Farniok was also just one of 13 Nebraska players to be voted a captain twice, as he held the honor in both 2019 and 2020.

Over the course of Farniok's career, he started 24 games at right tackle, seven at right guard, and one at center.

The versatility Farniok showed over the course of his career got him a very favorable draft grade according to a source.

Most project Farniok to play either guard or center at the next level.