 Matt Farniok selected by Dallas in 7th round of NFL Draft
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 17:41:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Matt Farniok became the second Husker offensive lineman to be taken in the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

A second former Nebraska offensive lineman heard his name called during Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Matt Farniok was selected by the Dallas Cowboys 238th overall pick in the 7th round. He followed o-line teammate Brenden Jaimes, who was taken by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round.

Farniok played in 39 games with 32 consecutive starts over the last four years, playing his first three seasons at right tackle before moving inside to right guard in 2020.

He joined Jaimes was one of just 12 Husker offensive linemen to start 30 or more consecutive games over the course of their careers.

Farniok was also just one of 13 Nebraska players to be voted a captain twice, as he held the honor in both 2019 and 2020.

Over the course of Farniok's career, he started 24 games at right tackle, seven at right guard, and one at center.

The versatility Farniok showed over the course of his career got him a very favorable draft grade according to a source.

Most project Farniok to play either guard or center at the next level.

