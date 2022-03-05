Mateaki Helu visits Nebraska because of close family connection

Tooele, Utah two-way standout Mateaki Helu has been verbally pledged to the home state of Utah Utes since last August, but he attended Nebraska's Junior Day due to a family connection with the Huskers' program.

"One big thing was Roy Helu," Mateaki Helu stated as his impetus for traveling to Nebraska Saturday. "That's my uncle and he went here for college. My dad is cousins with him.

"The big thing (Roy Helu) told me about was the fan base here. Like the people here, they are the best and you're not going to find it anywhere else."

Mateaki's father accompanied him to Lincoln, and though he is pledged to Utah because he liked the culture there, Helu is still open to finding the best possible collegiate fit for him personally.

"For me, [Utah] was the only place I had seen. This was my first visit out of state. I hadn't gotten to see much, so this was my first time seeing something else outside of the state and it was more than I expected. We toured the facilities and it was huge and way nice, and they are adding on more to it."

Helu came into his NU unofficial trip with offers from Utah, BYU, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Utah State, and he received a Husker scholarship tender while on his visit.

"Nebraska offered me today and it was from Coach Barrett Ruud," Helu relayed. "He said they loved everything they see in me. They liked me on offense as well, but they want to keep me on the defensive side at inside linebacker.

"Most schools are recruiting me for inside linebacker. Probably because I am good in coverage, plugging up the hole, and just looking for my reads."