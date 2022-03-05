Mateaki Helu visits Nebraska because of close family connection
Tooele, Utah two-way standout Mateaki Helu has been verbally pledged to the home state of Utah Utes since last August, but he attended Nebraska's Junior Day due to a family connection with the Huskers' program.
"One big thing was Roy Helu," Mateaki Helu stated as his impetus for traveling to Nebraska Saturday. "That's my uncle and he went here for college. My dad is cousins with him.
"The big thing (Roy Helu) told me about was the fan base here. Like the people here, they are the best and you're not going to find it anywhere else."
Mateaki's father accompanied him to Lincoln, and though he is pledged to Utah because he liked the culture there, Helu is still open to finding the best possible collegiate fit for him personally.
"For me, [Utah] was the only place I had seen. This was my first visit out of state. I hadn't gotten to see much, so this was my first time seeing something else outside of the state and it was more than I expected. We toured the facilities and it was huge and way nice, and they are adding on more to it."
Helu came into his NU unofficial trip with offers from Utah, BYU, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Utah State, and he received a Husker scholarship tender while on his visit.
"Nebraska offered me today and it was from Coach Barrett Ruud," Helu relayed. "He said they loved everything they see in me. They liked me on offense as well, but they want to keep me on the defensive side at inside linebacker.
"Most schools are recruiting me for inside linebacker. Probably because I am good in coverage, plugging up the hole, and just looking for my reads."
There were several things that stood out to Helu during his stay in Lincoln, and he particularly enjoyed getting to watch the Huskers practice and scrimmage.
"It was definitely how big everything is, the people here, and the energy they had at practice," Helu stated. "You know, watching the players play. That's what stood out the most.
"They had a 7-on-7 session and a full-pad scrimmage today and they were going at it. Butting heads and everything. I didn't catch his name, but one player who stood out was No. 0 (Jaquez Yant). I saw him running the ball and he's a big guy! He was moving pretty fast for his size. He was like 235 and I didn't know someone that big could move that fast!"
Helu spent the most time with Coach Ruud, and Husker head coach Scott Frost greeted him and made him feel welcomed.
"He was very nice and easy to conversate with," Helu said of Ruud. "I'd say the highlight for me was just the practice and getting to conversate with the coaches. They are good people with good vibes, and the energy is just good.
"Yeah, I talked to Coach Frost and it was pretty good. He was saying he would love to have me over there, so it's a good feeling that Nebraska is always welcoming me."
Helu is planning to see additional colleges in the spring and summer, and he wants to return to Nebraska for a Big Red home game experience in the fall.
"I would like to see all the schools that I can," Helu said. "I don't know yet [how firm my commitment is to Utah]. I'm still figuring it all out. After visiting more schools, that will help influence my decision.
"I'm just looking for the best situation that will cause me to hope for my future. Not just in football, but school-wise and in life also. That's what will determine what is best for me.
"I will definitely come back to Nebraska to check out more. They've invited me back to all their games, so I'm going to try to come back to one of those. I want to experience their fan base."