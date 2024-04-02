It's been an offseason of change for the Nebraska basketball team.

Freshman center Matar Diop has entered the transfer portal, according to a source. He becomes the sixth Husker from this season's team to enter the transfer portal.

Diop, a 6-foot-10, 213-pounder from Senegal, was an seldom-used big who appeared in 19 games and played in only 72 minutes. He averaged 0.8 points and 0.9 rebounds per game.

Diop was a late addition to the Nebraska roster last year, signing with the team in July. He's a product of the NBA Africa program. While extremely athletic and a high-flyer, Diop was also very raw and spent his time at Nebraska on the scout team.

"I've seen tremendous growth in Matar," Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said this season. "I give him credit for coming in and working and getting extra reps and coming in every day. He's been playing a little bit on the scout team and getting a lot of reps and playing the other team's best frontcourt player. So he's getting a lot of touches out there, and that's helped with his development. So just putting the work in, and every freshman goes through these stages. He's had tremendous growth throughout the process."

Nebraska now has seven open scholarships to use for the 2024-25 roster.