Nebraska added its second commit of the week as Marvin Scott III gave his pledge to the Huskers on Saturday. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound running back out of Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek announced his commitment to the Big Red via social media. Scott III picked NU over finalists such as Georgia Tech, Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan and had over 20 total offers to his name. Scott III becomes the 10th known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Scott III means for the Huskers.

1. Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held strikes again. The commitment of Marvin Scott III now means Held has either been the lead recruiter or assisted in seven of NU's 10 verbal commits so far in this cycle. I'm not sure I've ever really seen a Husker assistant coach be so proficient at this point in the recruiting cycle before. You also have to tip you cap to the role that tight ends coach Sean Beckton and of course head coach Scott Frost played in Scott III's decision. 2. When you watch Scott III on film you can see why Nebraska, and dozens of other schools, wanted him so badly. For the Huskers, he should be someone that they can get creative with in the backfield as well as split out as a wide receiver at times too. 3. The commitment of Scott III likely means the Huskers can shut things down at the running back position for the 2020 class and focus their attention elsewhere. Of course, you always want to be ready for anything that might change down the road or come up as a surprise, but NU has a great 1-2 punch now with Sevion Morrison and Scott III.

4. The Huskers are adding yet another playmaker to its offense. Scott III is a multiple threat on the field and has the ability to change the game at any point. Since 5. I like the way Scott III runs as he shows he can be elusive and also that he can run with power. He's a versatile back that runs with good lean and looks to have very good vision. He's got a nice blend of quickness and long speed. 6. From a physical standpoint, Scott III should have no problem making the transition from high school to college. He's incredibly well-built with a stout muscular frame and great strength. He's a Florida power lifting champion for his weight class. 7. Nebraska now has two commits from the state of Florida in its class which is significant since they didn't end up signing anyone from the Sunshine State in the 2019 class. There's a good chance a few more prospects from Florida could end up signing with the Huskers before things are all said and done as well.

8. 2020 Nebraska commit breakdown

9. 2020 commits by position

1 - Quarterback 2 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 2 - Offensive linemen 1 - Defensive tackle 1 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 0 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 1 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?