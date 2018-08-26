There's a first time for everything, and that will happen when Nebraska takes the field next Saturday against Akron.

For the first time in program history, a true freshman will start a season opener at quarterback for the Huskers.

On Sunday, NU head coach Scott Frost officially named true freshman Adrian Martinez his starting quarterback after a hard-fought battle against Tristan Gebbia that's gone back and forth since March.

However, Martinez is not the first true freshman to start at quarterback for the Big Red. Tommie Frazier started in 1992, and Cody Green started in 2009, but not until later in the season.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Martinez missed his senior season of high school with a shoulder injury, but as a junior at Fresno (Calif.) Clovis West he threw for 2,562 yards and 25 touchdowns, to go along with 1,462 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on the ground. He averaged 213.5 yards per game passing and 121.8 yards rushing over 12 games in 2016.

During the Huskers Red-White spring game in April, Martinez ran for three touchdowns on the ground to go along with one through the air.

