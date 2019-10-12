Nebraska added a big piece to its defensive front in Marquis Black on Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive lineman out of McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian announced his commitment to the Big Red via social media. Black picked NU over offers such as Arizona, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Tennessee, Michigan State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and had 20 or more total offers to his name. Black becomes the 14th known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Black means for the Huskers.

Georgia defensive lineman Marquis Black announced his commitment to Nebraska on Saturday. (Nate Clouse)

1. Nebraska made Marquis Black a priority dating back to the spring and were able to pluck the talented defensive lineman out of Georgia on Saturday. Coach Sean Beckton has a lot of connections in the area and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti also did a great job of recruiting Black. Head coach Scott Frost also deserves some credit here too as he was very much involved in this recruitment for a long time as well. 2. Marquis Black's size and build reminds me a lot of current Nebraska defensive linemen Carlos and Khalil Davis. The Huskers graduate five scholarship players along the defensive line after this season so adding some big, talented players up front has been a huge priority in this 2020 class. 3. Much like the Davis twins, Black shows the ability to not only play inside as a nose guard, but he also has the ability to play defensive end in Nebraska's scheme. Tony Tuioti loves to target defensive linemen that can play multiple positions for him and Black certainly fits the bill. That's one reason why NU coveted the Georgia lineman so much.

4. Black is very explosive off of the football for a big man. His quickness is a big asset at defensive end, but it's even more of a weapon when he's lined up inside head up on the center. Finding a big body that can rush the passer and/or get into the backfield is a big deal. 5. Not only is Black able to beat offensive linemen off the line with his quickness, but he's also a powerful player. He shows the ability to collapse a pocket and when he bull rushes he flat out moves linemen backwards. 6. There are a lot of little things that Black does well as a defensive lineman. I really like the why Black uses his hands off of the snap. They are quick and violent when he wants them to be. He also plays with great effort and routinely makes plays away from the line of scrimmage because of his motor. That's something you can't teach. 7. Black's commitment gives Nebraska its first player from the state of Georgia in this class. Frost and his staff have now proven that they can get really good players out of the state after signing three last year and a couple in 2018. That's a trend that should only continue as they are in on a lot of Georgia kids yet for 2020 and beyond. Half of NU's commitments now hail from the Southeast in this class. Also, the Huskers are after two of Black's teammates in 2020 Rivals250 WR Justin Robinson (Georgia commit) and 2021 offensive lineman Bryson Estes. Eagle's Landing Christian is a good program to have an in at and Nebraska now has that going for them.

8. 2020 Nebraska commit breakdown

9. 2020 commits by position

1 - Quarterback 2 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 2 - Offensive linemen 2 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 1 - Outside linebacker 1 - Inside linebacker 3- Defensive back 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?