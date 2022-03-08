Marques Buford Jr. 'dog mentality' makes him NU secondary's "hidden gem"

When secondary coach Travis Fisher asked Marques Buford Jr. to take reps at the safety position, Buford didn’t even blink.

Buford, who was a cornerback during his freshman season in 2021, probably responded exactly how Fisher hoped.

“When I put Marques at safety, he didn't know it was coming,” Fisher said. “I did it right before practice, maybe during practice, I said “Go to safety” and he went right to safety. Whether he knew exactly what he was doing or not, the first thing I noticed was his speed. The first thing I noticed was it doesn't matter if he knew what he was doing. The first thing I noticed was him getting to the rock. Whether he was right or wrong.”

Fisher described that as a “dog mentality” which is something Buford considers himself on the football field as well. That mentality is one of the reasons Buford was moved to safety and will cross-train between corner and safety this spring.

“If you go out there with that dog mentality that ‘hey I don’t care how big this dude is, I’m gonna win this rep’ then it doesn’t matter if you’re 4’11´or 5’10 playing corner,” the Texas native said.

While many wouldn’t expect Buford to play safety due to his 5-foot-10, 190-pound frame, Fisher said Buford is his “hidden gem” because of that.

“That kid, he’s going to surprise a lot of people because I got him at the safety position and you look at him and say ‘5-9, well he’s a corner,’ no he can play any position in secondary,” Fisher said during Nebraska’s first press conference of the spring. “His size, you think a guy like that wouldn’t be so physical, but he ain’t scared of nobody. I mean he’s fearless.”

Buford is adjusting well to a new position, one that Fisher says is a hard position to play in Nebraska’s defense because they do it all.

“The safety is responsible for not only his pass drops but he has to tell the corner what he had, he had to tell the linebacker to his side what he had,” Buford said of the position. “Even if the nickel is in the game, he has to tell him what he had. He has to focus on our pass drop as well as our run fit too.”