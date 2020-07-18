HuskerOnline - Marques Buford commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

Nebraska landed its second defensive back commit of the 2021 class as Marques Buford announced for the Huskers on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot, 188-pound defensive back picked the Huskers over offers from Texas A&M, Washington State, Arizona, Cal, Florida State, Iowa State and Ole Miss, among others. Buford had nearly 30 offers to his name at the time of his commitment to the Big Red and becomes the 13th known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Buford means for the Huskers.

1. Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and Travis Fisher teamed up once again to land a very talented future Blackshirt. While many staff members were involved in Buford's recruiting process, it was Chinander and Fisher that led the way for the Huskers and really helped to seal the deal. 2. Buford becomes the second defensive back commit for the Huskers in its 2021 recruiting class. Taking a look at the numbers, we could see NU add a couple more defensive backs in this class before shutting things down. 3. Buford certainly fits the mold of what Fisher and the Huskers like out of their defensive back prospects. He has good size at 6-foot, 190-pounds, but most importantly he is a versatile prospect who could project as a corner or safety for the Blackshirts.

4. Buford is a fluid athlete with very solid coverage skills. He can line up in press coverage as a corner or roam the back end of the secondary in zone coverage as a safety. He's not afraid to come downhill and lay a hit on a pass catcher or help in run support. 5. Buford looks to have a high understanding of the game. He reads and diagnoses plays quickly and seems to have himself in position to make big plays on a very frequent basis. Buford has great ball skills as a defensive back. He shows the ability to track and make great breaks on the ball, as well as high point 50-50 balls while in coverage. 6. In addition to having a great relationship with the Nebraska coaching staff, Buford also will head to Lincoln with a very close friendship with current Husker wide receiver Alante Brown. Both Buford and Brown are originally from the Chicago area, played 7-on-7 together, and both eventually went on to be considered the top Prep School prospect in the country before picking Nebraska. 7. Not only is Buford a tremendous athlete, but he also has a number of intangible qualities that fit what the Huskers are looking for. He's a winner as he helped lead his Trinity Christian School team to back-to-back state titles. He's a leader and very intelligent kid both on and off of the field, and is not afraid of working hard.

1 - Quarterback 1 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 3 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 2 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 1 - Safety 1 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

