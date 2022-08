This week is a time of reflection and also a time to move on for the Huskers.

Following a crushing 31-28 loss to open the season, Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with the media on Wednesday to take a look back at the Northwestern game.

They take a look at where things went wrong in the Week Zero loss and also discuss what needs to improve heading into the Huskers' first home game of the season.