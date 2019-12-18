Nebraska continued its signing day luck in South Florida by landing Marcus Fleming. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver out of Miami (Fla.) Northwestern announced he was signing with the Huskers at his school's ceremony on Wednesday. The four-star prospect committed to the Big Red over offers from Miami, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Penn State and close to 20 others. He becomes the 23rd known commitment in the 2020 class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Fleming means for the Huskers.

1. Nebraska stole another big-time player out of the state of Florida in Marcus Fleming. Anytime you can go into a program like Miami Northwestern and land a player like Fleming that had offers from all the Florida schools is a big deal. You have to give the Huskers coaching staff a lot of credit in the job they did with Fleming, especially lead recruiter Travis Fisher. 2. Speed, speed and more speed. As a 10.38 100M guy, Fleming brings elite speed to the table. He's a big-time playmaker and a threat to score virtually any time he gets his hands on the ball. Scott Frost talked a lot of about Nebraska's need to add more weapons on offense. Well, Fleming should automatically become a major weapon for Frost. 3. Not only is Fleming fast, but his skill set fits the Huskers' offense perfectly. He's a guys that has played all of the wide receiver positions and be utilized on fly sweeps. He's someone that stretch the field vertically, but also take a bubble screen 80-yards to the house, too.

4. The addition of Fleming helps to address a big need at the wide receiver position. It gives the Huskers a total of four so far with room for them to add one more if they can get the right guy. 5. Another thing to look for from Fleming is the potential impact he could have on special teams as a returner. He's dynamic with the ball in his hands and has worked as a kickoff and punt returner in high school. 6. Fleming is a winner. All he knows is winning and competing which is something the Huskers fully welcome into their program. The talented wideout just finished up his high school career by helping Miami Northwestern win its third straight state title. That's impressive no matter where you live, but especially so in South Florida. 7. Nebraska was able to sign to extremely good players out of Miami Northwestern in Fleming and DB Ronald Delancy. That's a big deal as they come from a program that produces dozens of high-caliber Division I players on a yearly basis. It would be something if the Huskers were able to establish some sort of pipeline here starting with Fleming and Delancy.

8. 2020 Nebraska commit breakdown

9. 2020 commits by position

1 - Quarterback 2 - Running back 4 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 2 - Offensive linemen 3 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 4 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 4- Defensive back 1 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?