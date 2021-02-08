Nebraska officially announced the hiring of Marcus Castro-Walker on Monday,

Castro-Walker previously worked under Herm Edwards at Arizona State as their director of college personnel. At NU he'll carry the title of Director of Player Development.

“Marcus Castro-Walker has a natural ability to connect with young student-athletes, help them in their transition to college and maximize their full experience as a college football player," Frost said in a published statement. "He will be a great supplement to many of the off-field programs our staff already has in place for our players."

Castro-Walker worked under Scott Frost in the same role at UCF, before eventually taking the job under Edwards at ASU.

Ron Brown held a similar title the last three seasons, but it wasn't a position the Husker fully utilized.

Brown will remain in a similar role to what he has been in for Frost, while Castro-Walker will handle more direct day-to-day player issues.