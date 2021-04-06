Mammoth 300-Pound DT Kenneth Grant Talks Recent Michigan Offer
Kenneth Grant is a prospect on the rise.
At 6-foot-5, 340 pounds, Grant is a true mammoth defensive tackle with so much upside. The Merrillville (Ind.) High product is starting to generate more and more interest on the recruiting trail and is now up to double digit offers.
At the point in the process, Grant is still taking everything in, but two schools are making a major impact on him.
“It’s not too heavy and it’s not too light,” Grant said. “Recruiting has been pretty smooth right now. I would say Nebraska and Michigan are the two schools that are standing out to me so far. I’m looking for a school that can develop my body, help me be smarter in the game of football and a good education.”
Michigan is a fairly new offer for Grant.
The Wolverines jumped in the mix for his services last month, and Grant was thrilled when they officially put a scholarship on the table.
