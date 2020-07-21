HuskerOnline - Malik Williams commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

Nebraska landed another important defensive back commit of the 2021 class as Malik Williams announced for the Huskers on Tuesday afternoon. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back picked the Huskers over offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Minnesota among others. Williams had at least 12 total offers to his name at the time of his commitment to the Big Red and becomes the 14th known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Williams means for the Huskers.

1. Nebraska went back to a familiar spot to land its latest commit in defensive back Malik Williams. Tight ends coach Sean Beckton is responsible for the state of Georgia and defensive backs coach Travis Fisher helped to lock Williams down as a commitment. 2. The addition of Williams now gives the Huskers three defensive backs in its 2021 recruiting class which is key after NU has lost two DB signees from its 2020 signing class. Nebraska will likely look to add one more defensive back for 2021. 3. Williams has not played a ton of football for Buford due to the amount of talented upperclassmen that have come out of the program ahead of him recently. However, he certainly has the tools to play at a high level for Buford and beyond. He has an excellent frame with long arms and can run very well. After the Huskers - and several other Power 5 teams - saw Williams in person they were sold on him as a prospect.

4. The latest Husker commit shows some versatility in terms of playing up on a receiver in press coverage or off the ball. He's not afraid to be physical when tackling and more than willing to help defend the run. Williams' length gives him a big advantage as a corner which is where I see him playing at the next level, but would not rule out the possibility of him being able to play safety for NU either. 5. Williams is a winner and a product of a big-time program in a huge football state. The defensive back helped his team win a state title last season and should play even a larger role in helping to defend their title this season. 6. Williams now gives the Huskers two commits (RB Gabe Ervin) from the powerhouse Buford High School football program. That's a big deal as the Wolves routinely produce double-digit Power 5 level prospects year after year. If NU is able to establish somewhat of a pipeline there it would be huge for years to come. 7. Nebraska has now landed verbal commitments from three prospects from the state of Georgia which is more than any other state for the 2021 class. The Huskers have quietly been able to pull some good talent out of the state since Scott Frost and his staff arrived. A lot of that is due to the connections coach Sean Beckton has.

8. 2021 Nebraska commit breakdown

9. Commits by position

1 - Quarterback 1 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 3 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 2 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 1 - Safety 2 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?