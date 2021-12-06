Malcolm Hartzog commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

The Nebraska football team added their 11th overall commitment and their second in as any days from Bassfield, Miss., defensive back Malcolm Hartzog. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Hartzog committed to the Huskers a day after from his official visit to Lincoln this past weekend. Here are some quick takes and thoughts on what his commitment means for Nebraska.

Malcolm Hartzog

1. Hartzog is the second Cornhusker commitment since the season ended and the second from an official visitor this past weekend. He is also the second recruit added to the Huskers' secondary, joining prior safety pledge Jalil Martin. 2. He is the first Husker commitment from the state of Mississippi for Nebraska since receiver Mike Williams, out of Scooba (Miss.) East Mississippi C.C., in Scott Frost's transition recruiting class of 2018. Hartzog was named the Class 3A Mr. Football player in the state of Mississippi this past season. 3. Hartzog helped to lead Jefferson Davis County to the class 3A state championship game in Mississippi, which the Jaguars won 42-10 over Amory high school. He had an interception in the contest, as well as two rushing touchdowns.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFua2Z1bCB0byBiZSBhbm5vdW5jZWQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzg1TXNJd2dROHIiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby84NU1zSXdnUThyPC9h PiBmb3IgM0Eg8J+SmfCfkpkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3lRUmIy Q0Y4OW0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95UVJiMkNGODltPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE1hbGNvbG0gSGFydHpvZyBKciAoQGlhbW1hbGNvbG1oYXJ0MSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pYW1tYWxjb2xtaGFydDEvc3Rh dHVzLzE0NjA0MTEwODk5OTMyMjgyODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTYsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

4. Hartzog had an impressive four interceptions, nine pass-breakups, and seven tackles-for-loss on defense as a cornerback in 2021. He also returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown. But he may have had even more impressive statistics on offense this past season. He rushed for 1,231 yards on 71 carries [17.3 ypc], with 28 rushing touchdowns. He added three touchdown receptions on only seven catches. 5. He could be a potential playmaker for the Huskers on special teams as well. Hartzog tallied 403 yards on 11 kickoff returns [36.6 average], six of which he returned to the house for touchdowns. He also had five punt returns that he returned for touchdowns. 6. After his stellar senior campaign, in which he was a playmaker in all three phases of the game, Hartzog was selected to play in the upcoming Mississippi/Alabama All-State game. Nebraska signed a similar prospect out of high school in Cam Taylor-Britt from Alabama, who was turned into an all-conference cornerback by the Husker coaches. 7. He chose the Huskers over other scholarship offers from the likes of Ole Miss, South Alabama, Southern Miss and Marshall, but several other SEC schools were giving Hartzog a hard look prior to his visit to Lincoln and commitment to the Huskers.

8. 2022 commit breakdown

9. 2022 commit breakdown by position

1 - Quarterback 1 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 1 - Tight end 0 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 1 - Defensive end 2 - Outside linebacker 1 - Inside linebacker 1 - Safety 1 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?

3 - Nebraska 1 - California 1 - Colorado 1 - Florida 1 - Illinois 1 - Minnesota 1 - Mississippi 1 - Nevada 1 - Texas