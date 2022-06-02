Elite 2023 athlete Malachi Coleman will begin the first of his official visits today when the hometown Nebraska Cornhuskers pick him up at 5:30pm CST. While this is Coleman's first official, he says that he has an official to Michigan planned, is in the process of scheduling a visit to USC and will also use Alabama as one of his visits. The last official visit appears to be up in the air for now.

Prior to making the short trip to campus this afternoon, Coleman discussed what he is looking to get out of the visit, how Nebraska can separate themselves from the rest of his suitors, as well as a message to the Nebraska fans.