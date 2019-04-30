Kearney's Miko Maessner eyeing big summer
The spring track season doesn't allow for a lot of time to work on football drills for Miko Maessner. The 6-foot-1 and 185-pound athlete, from Kearney (Neb.), is very busy with track in the spring....
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news