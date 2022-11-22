A pair of Nebraska stars have already decided their futures in college volleyball: Neither Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles will return for a fifth season.

Kubik and Knuckles, each of whom is a senior and eligible for another year, both announced on Tuesday that they will not be coming back for a fifth year.

Kubik recently said on Instagram that she was enjoying her final road trip to Iowa. Kubik confirmed that Saturday against Minnesota will be the only Senior Night she participates in during Tuesday's press conference.

"I think I will not be returning after this season," Kubik said. "I think it's been great. I've talked a lot about this with Coach (John Cook), my teammates and staff. I think it's been an awesome four years that I've got to compete here, and I've absolutely loved my career. I'm really excited for some of our younger players to get the opportunity to be leaders in the program. Just the opportunity to encourage them and mentor them this season has been really great, and I'm excited for the future."