Madi Kubik, Kenzie Knuckles will not return for fifth year
A pair of Nebraska stars have already decided their futures in college volleyball: Neither Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles will return for a fifth season.
Kubik and Knuckles, each of whom is a senior and eligible for another year, both announced on Tuesday that they will not be coming back for a fifth year.
Kubik recently said on Instagram that she was enjoying her final road trip to Iowa. Kubik confirmed that Saturday against Minnesota will be the only Senior Night she participates in during Tuesday's press conference.
"I think I will not be returning after this season," Kubik said. "I think it's been great. I've talked a lot about this with Coach (John Cook), my teammates and staff. I think it's been an awesome four years that I've got to compete here, and I've absolutely loved my career. I'm really excited for some of our younger players to get the opportunity to be leaders in the program. Just the opportunity to encourage them and mentor them this season has been really great, and I'm excited for the future."
Knuckles was asked shortly after if she has also made a decision on her future.
"I have. I won't be returning," Knuckles said. "It was absolutely a tough decision, but I met with Coach (Cook) multiple times about it. I have absolutely loved this program. It's like a family to me. It's so hard to say goodbye to it, but after four and a half years I think the time has come. Me and Madi got here together, and we're gonna leave together."
With both program cornerstones gone after this season, it's going to give the incoming No. 1 recruiting class a chance to see the court right away. That also means the commitment of No. 5 recruit Laney ChoBoy is even bigger than originlly thought. She'll battle alongside Norris native and walk-on Maisie Boesiger for the starting defensive specialists role in 2023.
That also opens the door for top outside hitter Harper Murray to come in and start right away. The Michigan native was praised by Cook earlier this season on how much of a six-rotation player she is at such a young age. In fact, Cook said she reminded him of a young Jordan Larson when she was Murray's age.
With Kubik and Knuckles decision made so early, it's going to allow for much more open compeition when the team starts training in the spring. For as many young parts that were on this year's roster, it's going to get even more so next season.