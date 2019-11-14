News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-14 15:21:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Lynum's senior season comes to an end, visiting Lincoln this week

NU CB commit Tamon Lynum
NU CB commit Tamon Lynum (Nate Clouse)
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

Nebraska commitment Tamon Lynum, from Orlando (Fla.) Evans, saw his season high school career come to an end. The 6-foot-2 and 177-pound cornerback was happy with how he performed this year."Our se...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}