Nebraska commit Michael Lynn from Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek is preparing for the biggest game of his life so far. Lynn was just leaving practice tonight and he was putting in some extra work in the last week of the year.

"I just got out of practice," Lynn said. "We have the state championship against Valor Christian this week. I just had practice, watched film from last week and also did some conditioning."

Husker fans will realize that Lynn will be squaring off against another Nebraska commit this week. Luke McCaffrey and Lynn have decided to hit the pause button on their communication as they get ready to face one another.

"Oh, we aren't talking," Lynn said. "It's just for a week, but we decided that we wouldn't talk to one another leading up to the game against one another."

The game is big enough, but put it in a NFL stadium and it becomes incredibly special.

"The game is 2:30 on Saturday at Mile High Stadium," Lynn said. "I have been there a handful of times, but I have never played there before. I am really looking forward to it."