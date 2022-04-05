LSU transfer Trey Palmer raising the bar for Nebraska's wide receivers

“I just do what I do,” Palmer said. “It ain’t no show; it’s a clinic... You’ve got to be a dog in this sport, so I’m just that dog. It’s in me; it’s not on me.”

But that doesn’t mean the wide receiver transfer from LSU doesn’t have confidence and swagger for days.

Trey Palmer considers himself more of the quiet type who does most of his talking with his play on the field.

Palmer’s attitude and ability instantly vaulted him toward the top of the Huskers’ receiver conversation this spring. Coaches and teammates constantly mention his name as one of the most impressive wideouts over the offseason.

A former five-star prospect who was rated the nation's No. 2 athlete in the 2019 class, Palmer played 389 receiver snaps for LSU last season, catching 30 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

In his three years with the Tigers, the Kentwood, La., native hauled in 41 of his 67 targets for 458 yards and 11.0 yards per reception. He was also a dynamic weapon as a return man, taking back a punt and kickoff for a touchdown.

Nebraska immediately became a top option for Palmer after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 13 because of his relationship with Mickey Joseph, who had just left Baton Rouge, La., for Lincoln.

“He’s like a father to me,” Palmer said of Joseph. “He looks at me like his own, so to have somebody like that in my life on the field and off the field, it’s very good.”

Joseph said adding Palmer to NU’s receiver mix was a no-brainer because of his undeniable talent, leadership, and infectious energy.

“There’s no doubt Trey helps this room,” Joseph said. “Trey is a kid I’ve benched before. He’s a kid I sat down. He’s a kid where I said, ‘you’re not doing things right, so I’m going to sit you down.’ Trey understands that.

“Trey tells them, ‘He’s not going to let you get away with that.’ He sets the standard with them also. He’s a good leader. He was a good leader at LSU, but he’s a really good leader here because he understands what I want.”

It didn’t take long for head coach Scott Frost to see all of the same qualities Joseph did when Palmer arrived on campus this winter.

“Trey fits in great, and he fits in because of his personality,” Frost said. “He brings energy every single day. He’s made a lot of plays out there and can really run. I think with some more time working with him he’s got a chance to do some special things. I’m looking forward to seeing that develop.”