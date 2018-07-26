Nebraska got off to an early start with its 2020 recruiting class at a key position as quarterback Logan Smothers committed to the Huskers Thursday evening. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound signal-caller out of Athens, Ala. announced his decision for the the Big Red via Twitter on following his second unofficial visit to Lincoln. He picked NU over early offers from Austin Peay, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, and UAB among others. Smothers becomes the first commit for Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what Smothers' commitment means for Nebraska.

Logan Smothers

1. Nebraska landed the first commitment to their Class of 2020 in Alabama quarterback Logan Smothers. Ever since he visited Lincoln the first time back in mid-June, he couldn't get the Huskers off of his mind. Subsequent unofficial trips to Ohio State, Auburn and Mississippi State did not affect his affinity for NU's program. Bringing his family with him on his second trip to the heartland sealed the deal, and Smothers pulled the trigger Thursday evening in Coach Scott Frost's office. 2. Smothers is a perfect fit in Coach Frost and Mario Verduzco's speed spread offense. He is a true dual-threat quarterback who can hurt you with his arm and his legs with equal lethality. Just like Adrian Martinez, he has a different gear when he gets in the clear. Teams will have to game plan for him and account for him at all times on the field. 3. He put up prodigious numbers as a sophomore signal caller. Smothers completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,041 yards, with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 games last season. He also rushed for 719 yards with eight touchdowns on 110 carries. He was clocked at 4.48 in the 40-yard dash at Ohio State's summer camp. He has also competed in the Class 6A state track championships the past two years, qualifying for the 100 meters dash last spring.

4. The template for a signal caller at Nebraska has changed under this new staff to a true dual-threat quarterback. Gone are the days of the pro-style quarterbacks in the mold of Tanner Lee and Patrick O'Brien. With the recent signing of Adrian Martinez and commitment from class of 2019 prospect Luke McCaffrey to go along with tonight's pledge from Smothers, NU's quarterback room has undergone a total makeover in just seven months. 5. The Husker coaches have a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail presently. Smothers' verbal pledge continues the run of recent commitments over the past few weeks. After landing six new commits in June, the Cornhusker staff has already added four new commits in July. In fact, in just over the past week. With the NCAA dead period having just concluded, more visitors are set to see Lincoln during the coming weeks, and it would not be a surprise to see more Class of 2019 and 2020 recruits come aboard in the near term as future Huskers. 6. The commitment of Smothers is just further indication and confirmation that this new Nebraska Cornhusker coaching staff will remain a major recruiting presence in the talent-laden Southeast part of the country. Coach Frost and crew have developed a sterling reputation in the states comprised of the SEC and ACC college football programs. The Huskers signed 10 players from the states of Alabama, Florida and Georgia in their Class of 2018; and they have commitments from players in Georgia, Louisiana and Tennessee in this cycle. Alabama native Smothers will continue this trend in the Class of 2020. 7. Having the quarterback be the first commit to any recruiting class is of major importance and can lead to additional verbal pledges in relatively short order. Smothers will now become a major recruiter for NU's Class of 2020 as he works to surround himself with other talented players who are juniors-to-be. Smothers making it official that he will be playing his college ball in Lincoln has to draw the attention of a recruit like in-state receiver Zavier Betts, as well as all the border state linemen who have also visited Lincoln this spring and summer. So, who will be the second commit to join Smothers in the Huskers' Class of 2020? We probably won't have to wait very long to find out.

8. 2020 Nebraska commit breakdown

7/26/2018 - Logan Smothers - QB - 6-foot-1, 180 - Athens, Ala. - 3 Stars

9. Commits by position

1 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 0 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 0 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 0 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?