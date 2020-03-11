Live updates on the health status of Fred Hoiberg
For those watching Nebraska's loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night, it was obvious that head coach Fred Hoiberg was ill even before the game.
Things only got worse as the night wore on, as he had to leave the bench and go to the team's locker room with roughly four minutes left to play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Reports then surfaced that Hoiberg had been taken to a local hospital, and the Husker team was quarantined inside its locker room immediately after the game with no further announcements from the team.
Here is a running timeline via Twitter of Hoiberg's status...
***UPDATE: 11:00 PM: Lincoln CBS affiliate KOLN/KGIN reported that a source confirmed to them that Hoiberg had been released from the hospital.
***UPDATE 11:30 PM: Hoiberg's son, Jack Hoiberg, posted on Snapchat that Fred "got cleared before the game to coach and just got released from the hospital with no quarantine. Thank you for the texts and concerns."
