LIVE: Husker WBB vs Iowa in Big 10 title, MBB vs Mich, BSB vs South Alabama
It's a big day for Husker Athletics:
Jaz Shelley and the Nebraska women's basketball team are squaring off with Caitlin Clark and the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes seeking their second-ever Big Ten Tournament championship and looking to halt the Hawkeyes' quest for a three-peat.
Keisei Tominaga and the Nebraska men's basketball team are playing at Michigan and will all but lock up an NCAA Tournament berth with a win.
Tyler Stone leads the Husker baseball team as the true freshman pitcher makes his first career start against South Alabama with Nebraska looking to capture its third consecutive series to start the season.
Follow live updates from the Inside Nebraska staff with the links below!
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: No. 5 Nebraska vs. No. 2 Iowa
MEN'S BASKETBALL: Nebraska vs. Michigan
BASEBALL: Nebraska vs. South Alabama
=========================
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD