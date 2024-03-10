It's a big day for Husker Athletics:

Jaz Shelley and the Nebraska women's basketball team are squaring off with Caitlin Clark and the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes seeking their second-ever Big Ten Tournament championship and looking to halt the Hawkeyes' quest for a three-peat.

Keisei Tominaga and the Nebraska men's basketball team are playing at Michigan and will all but lock up an NCAA Tournament berth with a win.

Tyler Stone leads the Husker baseball team as the true freshman pitcher makes his first career start against South Alabama with Nebraska looking to capture its third consecutive series to start the season.

