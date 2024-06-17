Starting midnight June 15, Nebraska's coaching staff could begin directly contacting 2026 recruits via phone call, text, direct message and Zoom calls. Despite hosting camps on campus and a busy official visit weekend, the Huskers' staff stayed on top of the ball, making sure top 2026 targets were hearing from Nebraska bright and early on Saturday.

Here's a list of 2026 targets Nebraska's staff has been in contact with, featuring a number of Rivals250 prospects, a top-ranked offensive tackle and a quarterback who heard from Matt Rhule right at midnight June 15.