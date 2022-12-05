News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-05 17:59:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Lineman Jailen Weaver enters transfer portal

Steve Marik • InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
@Steve_Marik
Steve Marik is a staff writer covering football and men's basketball for Inside Nebraska. After covering prep sports for seven years, he made the transition to college and hasn't looked back.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Nebraska offensive lineman Jailen Weaver has entered his name in the transfer portal.

Weaver, a redshirt freshman, spent the past two seasons with the Huskers and played in just one game, which came in 2021 against Fordham, where he recorded one tackle.

The 6-foot-8, 345-pounder from Antioch, Calif., was a defensive linemen for nearly all of his time in Lincoln before going to the coaching staff this past October and requesting to switch positions to offensive tackle.

Weaver was a three-star recruit in the Huskers’ 2021 class.

An important note: Just because a player enters the transfer portal does not mean that he must transfer. If a player explores his options, decides he wants to come back and the coaching staff wants him to come back, then he can rejoin his original program.

MORE TRANSFER PORTAL COVERAGE

>>> Nebraska Transfer Tracker to see all the Huskers' movement

>>> Transfer Portal Main Page for all national Portal content

>>> Transfer Portal Message Board hosted on the national forums

>>> Transfer Tracker shows the latest activity in the Portal

>>> Transfer Ranking will be updated constantly throughout the open window

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}