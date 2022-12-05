Nebraska offensive lineman Jailen Weaver has entered his name in the transfer portal.

Weaver, a redshirt freshman, spent the past two seasons with the Huskers and played in just one game, which came in 2021 against Fordham, where he recorded one tackle.

The 6-foot-8, 345-pounder from Antioch, Calif., was a defensive linemen for nearly all of his time in Lincoln before going to the coaching staff this past October and requesting to switch positions to offensive tackle.

Weaver was a three-star recruit in the Huskers’ 2021 class.

An important note: Just because a player enters the transfer portal does not mean that he must transfer. If a player explores his options, decides he wants to come back and the coaching staff wants him to come back, then he can rejoin his original program.