Lexi Sun returning for fifth season

Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Lexi Sun announced on Wednesday she is returning for her fifth season. Middle blocker Lauren Stivrins had yet to announce her decision. Outside hitter Jazz Sweet and defensive specialist Hayley Densberger previously announced they will not be taking advantage of the NCAA's extra year of eligibility rule. Here are three takes on what Sun's return means for the Huskers future:

1) Talent

Sun was named third-team All-American and All-Big Ten first team in 2019 and 2020. She knows Nebraska's offense inside and out. The 6-foot-2 hitter led Nebraska with 3.64 kills per set and was the leading scorer with 288 points. The California Native has continued to make clear improvements during her three-year span at NU and if she can stay on that path, she could help lead her team back to the Final Four.

Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Lexi Sun is returning for another season. (Nebraska Communications)

2) Leadership

The two-time Big Ten Player of the Week selection has three years of experience at Nebraska to help blossom into a more consistent player but also to help coach and share her knowledge with her younger teammates. The Huskers have one of the best recruiting classes in Nebraska athletics history ready to make its mark on the fall season. Sun will provide these young women with her wealth of knowledge and lead them by example on the court.

3) Unfinished Business