While his lone season as Nebraska’s starter was one most fans would prefer to forget, Tanner Lee now has a chance something no Husker quarterback has done in 35 years.

After the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Lee with the 29th overall pick in the 6th round of the 2018 NFL Draft on Saturday, Lee could become the first NU signal-caller to be drafted and make an NFL roster since Bruce Mathison was taken by the San Diego Chargers in 1983.

Several other Nebraska quarterbacks obviously have been drafted since then, but all either failed to earn a roster spot, moved to a different position, or opted to play in the Canadien Football League.

Nebraska’s dismal 4-8 record in 2017 overshadowed a year by Lee that statistically was one of the best individual passing seasons ever by a Husker.

Lee completed better than 57 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,143 yards - the third-highest total in program history and the most ever by a first-year player - and 23 touchdown passes.

The New Orleans native and former Tulane transfer joined Zac Taylor (3,197) and Joe Ganz (3,568) as the only Nebraska quarterbacks to eclipse 3,000 passing yards in a season. On top of that, his 23 touchdowns rank third in school history.

Including his two years as a starter at Tulane, Lee combined to throw for 6,744 yards in 31 career games, completing 756 passes and tossing 46 touchdowns.

In all, Lee becomes just the 13th Nebraska quarterback to be drafted in program history.